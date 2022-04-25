Pair detained after 'callous' petrol bomb attacks

Two men in their twenties have been arrested after petrol bombs were thrown at houses in Coleraine over the weekend.

The incidents occurred on Sunday evening between 7.00 and 9.30pm

Police said the first attack occurred at premises in the Westbourne Crescent area shortly after 7.15pm.

Damaged was caused to the property, but there were no reports of any injuries.

Then, just before 9:30pm, it was reported to police that a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in the Somerset Drive area earlier in the evening.

Only minor damage occurred and there were, again, no reports of any injuries.

Earlier in the day, at around 5pm, it was reported to police that a number of windows of a house at the Loguestown Park area of Coleraine had been damaged.

As part of the same enquiry police are also investigating a report of a car damaged at the Old Coach Road area of Portstewart at around 9:30pm.

“We are investigating a link between this incident and the other incidents which occurred in the Coleraine area at this time,” said Detective Inspector McKenna.

“These were reckless acts showing a complete disregard for the local community and their safety.

“We could have been dealing with a fatality following these callous attacks yesterday.

“The two men aged 25 and 23-years-old were arrested on suspicion of two counts of throwing petrol bombs, two counts of making petrol bombs and criminal damage.”

Both men remained in police custody at the time of going to press.

Enquiries are continuing and police appealed to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1368 24/04/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.