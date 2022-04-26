£15m housing plan formally approved

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Borough Council has formally granted Planning Permission for a £15 million Investment which will create 50 construction jobs at the former site of the Northern Regional College at Fountain Street in Antrim.

The former Tech had lain derelict for several years before it was finally tumbled late last year.

The Council had previously granted Planning Approval for 30 houses as Phase 1 of the development and Phase 2 will consist of 56 residential units, including detached, semi-detached and apartments.

It will, they say, make Antrim town centre ‘a very attractive location’ for both families and professionals looking for a new home.

Councillor Sam Flanagan, chair of the Council’s Planning Committee, said the additional new housing investment is further evidence of the confidence investors have in Antrim, adding that it will be welcome news for local traders, suppliers and retailers.

“I am pleased that planning permission has been granted for this new housing development,” he said after this week’s meeting.

“Antrim is a prime central location with a demand for housing, and this investment will attract new residents to our Borough.”