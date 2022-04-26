Taking the plunge for mental health

A LOCAL woman who has launched a cold-water swimming group has recently spoken of the benefits that braving the chilly waters can have on your mental health and well-being.

Speaking to the Northern Constitution, Ann-Marie Harkin of 'The Seacoast Dippers' explained the life-changing transformation that taking the plunge has had on her mental, physical and social well-being.

The Seacoast Dippers are a group of swimming enthusiasts who meet up every Sunday at Benone beach to brave the cold sea water whilst promoting positive mental health awareness.

Ann-Marie, who is originally from Derry but has been living in Limavady for 16 years, is the lady who started it all, having had the opportunity to take a swim thanks to her sister.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*