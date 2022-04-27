Broadway venue for protocol rally at weekend

UP to 1,000 participants are expected to turn out for an Anti-Protocol Parade and Rally in Ballymena on Saturday, April 30.

Organised by Mid Antrim Combined Orange Districts the parade will assemble at Ken's Car Park at 12.15pm and the rally will take place at Ballymena Band Stand at 1pm.

The route will follow along Henry Street, Gilmore Street, Queen Street, Harryville Bridge, Bridge Street, North Road, Pentagon, Lower Mill Street, Wellington Street, Church Street, Bridge Street, Harryville Bridge, Henry Street.

A total of ten bands are due to take part - Pride of the Maine Flute Band,Ballykeel Sons of Ulster Flute Band, Ballee Flute Band, Ballymena Protestant Boys Flute Band, Ahoghill Sons of William Flute Band, North Ballymena Protestant Boys Flute Band, Pride of the Valley Teenies Flute Band, Kells Sons of William Flute Band, Glenhugh Flute Band.

The event in Ballymena is the latest in a series of rallies taking place in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.