Redevelopment works at Omagh's Grange Park set to commence

WORK on the redevelopment of the play park at the Grange Park in Omagh is scheduled to commence on Monday and will result in the temporary closure of the play park for a number of weeks.

The development project, which will be undertaken by Garden Escapes, will include the transformation of the existing play park into a state-of-the-art ‘destination play park’ as part of the council’s ambitious Play Park Strategy for the district.

The new play park will be constructed on the theme of bridges and spires to reflect the landscape and heritage of Omagh and will provide specialised inclusive play equipment and will also include a sensory garden.

It will be situated against the backdrop of mature trees, a wildflower meadow and a tree trail which will offer enhanced play value and ensure the natural environment is maintained.

A link to a virtual walk-through of the new play park will be available shortly.

Speaking about the redevelopment works, the chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Errol Thompson, said: “I am delighted to see the works commence to redevelop Grange Park into a space for residents and visitors to enjoy.

"The new play park will create an exciting, fun, inclusive, accessible and safe place for parents and children of all abilities. The integration of the green space and the theme of bridges and spires will help to ensure the outstanding and culturally rich environment is cherished, sustainably managed and appropriately accessible.

"The council is committed to improving the health and wellbeing of our residents and I am confident that the redevelopment of Grange Park will provide a place for adventure, enjoyment, inspiration and reflection contributing to positive physical and mental health and wellbeing.”

"Further enhancement works which are planned for the future as part of the wider development of the park include the provision of new toilet facilities, additional car parking and a link to the Riverside Walk.

"The proposed works are scheduled at this time of year to facilitate ground works and the laying of the safety surfacing. It is anticipated that the new play park will be completed in September 2022. "

During the closure, it is recommended that the public visit other nearby council play park such as Lover’s Retreat or Gortin Glen Forest Park. During the summer months, the council will also be running various Summer Scheme programmes and details of these will be available on the council’s website and social media channels.