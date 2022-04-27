Social media Quiz for Ukraine

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

Vincentskitchenquiz.com have been hosting live broadcasts all during lockdown since March 2020.

Lately the online broadcast platform has been raising funds for the Humanitarian Crisis unfolding in the Ukraine.

These events are all free and cater for all .

Donations can be made via Stripe and PayPal and are going directly to those in need .

The Kitchenquiz has teamed up with local Polish workers transporting aid to Lublin near the Ukrainian border as well as via Dell/Red Cross who are match funding what is raised cash wise. If you’re keen to help even in a small way here’s a local opportunity plus feel free to gather your friends/family near and far for a bit of fun at the same time!

