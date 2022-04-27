Steamin' May Day Holiday weekend at the Shane's Castle Steam Rally

A SUPERB two days of entertainment will be guaranteed at this year’s Shane's Castle May Day Steam Rally on Sunday and Monday, May 1 and 2, from 10am to 5pm daily.

"This year’s Rally features everything all our visitors know and love with some very special extras," said an organiser.

"Expect a great line-up of steam and traction engines, including special guest ‘Mick’s Mac’, coming all the way from England (via New Zealand). Come along to discover the fascinating story of Mick’s Mac and see her in full steam-and-gleam.

"There will be 700 exhibits in all, including steam and traction engines, vintage cars, motorbikes, tractors, commercial vehicles, even aeroplanes.

"The arena programme includes TrialStar Motorcycle Stunt Team and NI Fire and Rescue. Around the grounds, enjoy steam engine rides, ‘Punch and Judy’ magic, petting farms, craft market, autojumble and the biggest fairground at any outdoor event in the country, together with great food, drink and facilities, including specialist AccessOLoo accessible restroom.

"This year, in addition to sponsorship by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Tourism NI, the Steam Rally is delighted to welcome Castlewood Holiday Park as an event sponsor.

"Part of the Blair Holiday Parks, which operates three sites around Portrush, Make sure you call with the Castlewood team for a glimpse of the static caravans and glamping pods that will be available when the Park opens in Antrim this summer.

"As ever, the Hugo Duncan roadshow will broadcast from the Rally on the Monday, wrapped around by Connor Phillips and Lynette Fay, to make it a complete BBC Radio Ulster Day-out.

"New attractions for 2022 include guided historical tours of the old castle grounds and graveyard, a World War two re-enactment and the new ‘Rarely Seen’ marquee, a mini museum of steam engines from past to present.

"On Sunday night, the Rally welcomes Irish country star, Paul Kelly (of ‘Cut the Grass’ fame) and his band for an evening performance, supported by The Rogues. Visitors on Sunday have free entry to the show and non-visitors can book evening tickets on the Steam Rally website or buy at the gates from 6pm.

"Saturday night entertainment for campsite guests includes the Wild Hallions followed by Tartan Riot supported by Keltic Flair dancers.

"The Shane's Castle May Day Steam Rally is a great weekend for all the family (dogs welcome on leads). Buy tickets at www.shanescastlesteamrally.co.uk (tickets are also available at the gates but pre-booking is essential for the campsite). Keep up to date with the latest Steam Rally news on Facebook /ShanesCastleSteam. Don’t miss it!"