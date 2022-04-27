Firefighters attend gorse fire near Castlederg

Firefighters attend gorse fire near Castlederg
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

news@strabaneweekly.co.uk

A GORSE fire near Castlederg is believed to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters were tasked to the fire at Drumgallen Road on Saturday at around 2.35pm.

According to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), a total of five hectares of gorse was on fire.

Two fire service appliances from Castlederg and from Newtownstewart attended the incident.

Firefighters used eight beaters and a jet to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 4.37pm.

A spokeperson from NIFRS said: "The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130