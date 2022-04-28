Absolutely bonkers weekend at Glenarm Castle

THINGS are about to go entirely bonkers at Glenarm Castle, with the return of their annual Tulip Festival this May Bank Holiday Weekend; Saturday 30th April to Monday 2nd May.

Famously known as the most colourful event of the year, the Tulip Festival is always a favourite amongst garden enthusiasts and families.

The Walled Garden, one of the oldest in Ireland, will have a magnificent display of Spring Flowers & Tulips with expert gardeners on hand throughout the festival to answer all your gardening questions as well as representatives from Bloms Bulbs, sponsors of the event, who will be there to discuss all your garden bulb needs for the season.

For families, there will be LIVE PERFORMANCES of Alice In Wonderland - one of the world’s most iconic tales.

Meet Alice, the Mad Hatter, and the White Rabbit in this nostalgic performance taking place throughout numerous intervals on the 1st and 2nd May.

Also, meet everybody’s friend Percy the Park Keeper at the Woodland Walk – a new addition to the Walled Garden this year. Help Percy and his friends along the trail and see what mischief he gets up to!

Nigel Campbell, Events & Marketing Manager at Glenarm Castle, said, “Our Tulip Festival officially kicks off the start of our season and what better way than with 1000’s of tulips and spring flowers on display in our Walled Garden.

“It is a fantastic day out for all the family with lots to see and do and with plenty of space for visitors to enjoy the great outdoors in this spectacular setting”.

Alongside the existing retail outlets at Glenarm Castle, the festival will also host a range of craft stalls and exhibitions. The hugely popular Mini Land Rover Experience will also be operating throughout the weekend alongside traditional carnival rides.

A delicious range of food and drink will be available from the Tea Room, Pizza Pavilion, Milk Parlour ice-cream shop and the Potting Shed espresso bar as well as other food to go alternatives.

Gates open each day at 10am with last admissions at 4pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 for Adults, £7.50 for 5 to 17 year olds and £3 for 2 to 4 year olds. Under 2’s go free.

To purchase tickets in advance and save on queues, go to www.glenarmcastle.com or you can pay at the gates on event days.