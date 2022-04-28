Memory walk in memory of Omagh neo-natal nurse

A WALK to mark the first anniversary of the passing of a neo-natal nurse will take place next month.

Anne McCarney, of Drumnakilly, was a dear friend and nurse at the neo-natal team at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen who tragically passed away on May 24, 2021.

One year on, colleagues and friends have organised a memory walk on May 24, at Cranaghan Way Walk at the Slieve Russell Hotel.

Everyone is welcome to join us the walk to commemorate her first anniversary. Registration fee is £5, which can be dropped into the Neonatal Unit, or PayPal joanc12@hotmail.com.

Anne's colleagues will also be holding a raffle. Donations are also welcome no matter how small. All proceeds going to Palliative Care Ward, Omagh, and Anne's favourite charity - Children in Crossfire.

Prizes donated by friends, colleagues and businesses near and far include Golf sessions, hotel vouchers, aesthetics, beauty, hair, retail, alcohol, to bame but a few, can be won from as little as £1.

£1 a line or 6 for £5. All proceeds to Palliative Care Ward Omagh and Children in Crossfire.

A spokesperson said: "A big thank you to Businesses, both local and further afield who kindly donated to our Memorial Walk Raffle. Amazing prices to be won on May 24."