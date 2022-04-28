Memory walk in memory of Omagh neo-natal nurse

William Smith

Reporter:

William Smith

Email:

william.smith@tyronecon.co.uk

A WALK to mark the first anniversary of the passing of a neo-natal nurse will take place next month.

Anne McCarney, of Drumnakilly, was a dear friend and nurse at the neo-natal team at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen who tragically passed away on May 24, 2021.

One year on, colleagues and friends have organised a memory walk on May 24, at Cranaghan Way Walk at the Slieve Russell Hotel.

Everyone is welcome to join us the walk to commemorate her first anniversary. Registration fee is £5, which can be dropped into the Neonatal Unit, or PayPal joanc12@hotmail.com.

Anne's colleagues will also be holding a raffle. Donations are also welcome no matter how small. All proceeds going to Palliative Care Ward, Omagh, and Anne's favourite charity - Children in Crossfire.

Prizes donated by friends, colleagues and businesses near and far include Golf sessions, hotel vouchers, aesthetics, beauty, hair, retail, alcohol, to bame but a few, can be won from as little as £1.

£1 a line or 6 for £5. All proceeds to Palliative Care Ward Omagh and Children in Crossfire.

A spokesperson said: "A big thank you to Businesses, both local and further afield who kindly donated to our Memorial Walk Raffle. Amazing prices to be won on May 24."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130