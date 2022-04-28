St John Ambulance Festival fundraiser

ANTRIM Festival is back with a bang - and a big difference.

Festival group chairman Peter Dalton said there would be the same emphasis on family fun, but this year they hoped to give something back to the community.

“This year we are asking the good people of Antrim to give us their support in raising money to buy a new ambulance for St John, Antrim Branch,” he said.

“Their current ambulance has been in front line support throughout the pandemic and, to put it simply, it’s done.

“So this year we have an entrance charge for our big Sunday event with proceeds going to St John.

“Together we can support this vital local service and the St John volunteers and we offer a day for the whole family to remember.

“A concert headlined by the fabulous Jake Carter and his band, for the kids free entertainment, fun and face painting.

“There will also be an artisan market for those who like to shop, great international food and bar facilities.

“You will only have to pay for food and drink. All entertainment is included in the entrance fee.

“So come along and help us help Antrim with a new ambulance for St John!

“The ticket launch will be announced soon so get in quickly to ensure you get into the top entertainment event of the year.”