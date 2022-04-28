Sudden death in Bessbrook

POLICE have appealed to the public not to share images circulating online in connection with the sudden death of a man in Bessbrook.

While revealing very few details of the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said, “Police attended the sudden death of a man at the Green Road area of Bessbrook on Wednesday, 27th April, afternoon. There are no further details at this stage.

“We are aware of images circulating online and ask people not to share the image out of respect for the family.”