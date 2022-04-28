

DAERA has confirmed that the housing measures which were introduced to help stop the spread of avian influenza will be lifted from 00:01 on Monday 2 May 2022.

Poultry and other captive birds will no longer need to be housed and will be allowed to be kept outside. As infection may still be circulating in the environment, scrupulous standards of biosecurity remain essential. The enhanced biosecurity requirements that were brought in as part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) currently remain in force and all poultry gatherings remain banned.

Those who intend to allow their birds outside are advised to use the upcoming days to prepare their outside areas for the release of their birds. This will include cleansing and disinfection of hard surfaces, fencing off ponds or standing water and reintroduction of wild bird deterrents.

Excellent biosecurity remains the best defence for reducing the risk of transmission of avian influenza to poultry or other captive birds. More information on biosecurity and a self-assessment tool to aid flock keepers in the review of their biosecurity arrangements is available at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/biosecurity-checklist-and-biosecurity-guidance.