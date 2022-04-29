'The Imaginarium' comes to Garden Show

CHILDREN’S theatre company Cahoots has announced it will be temporarily swapping the stage for the soil at the Garden Show Ireland event in Antrim.

Teaming up with The Junction, Cahoots will present ‘The Imaginarium’ across all three days of the event, delivering an immersive theatrical experience that combines magic and illusion, theatre and music, all in a circus tent setting.

Garden Show Ireland returns to Antrim Castle Gardens from Friday April 29 until Sunday May 1.

‘The Imaginarium’ is the latest addition to a range of activities and encounters on offer in the Little Green Fingers area of the show. Boasting its very own Scarecrow Avenue and with the chance to visit the miniature gardens created by local primary school children, the dedicated area promises to provide something for all budding gardeners and their families.

Chris Flynn, Centre Director at The Junction commented: “The Junction is delighted to once again be working with Cahoots.

“The beautiful setting of Antrim Castle Gardens is the perfect place for families to experience a taste of world class theatre.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to support local artists, once again, with a brand-new show.

“The pandemic saw the cancellation of live, in-person performances - this magical production from Cahoots is a perfect opportunity for young people to visit ‘The Imaginarium’ pop-up theatre.”

Cahoots’ Artistic Director Paul Bosco McEneaney commented: “Cahoots is delighted to be partnering with The Junction and Garden Show Ireland in presenting ‘The Imaginarium’.

“There’s something so magical in the atmosphere when you step inside a circus tent, and to be face to face with our young audiences and their families in such a special space is very exciting.

“‘The Imaginarium’ is popping up throughout the day with short performances packed with magic and mysteries that will certainly put the audience’s imaginations to the test, and we can’t wait to see them there!”

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb, added:

“Garden Show Ireland extends beyond gardening advice and really does have something for all the family!

“The calibre of Cahoots’ productions is really something else and those attending the show are in for a real treat!

“Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council truly recognise the value of the arts, especially for our children and young people and, after so long without live theatre events, it’s very exciting to include Cahoots in our Garden Show programme.”

Tickets for Garden Show Ireland cost £10 and can be purchased online at www.gardenshowireland.com. Children under 16 will go free.

‘The Imaginarium’ will be perform intermittently during the show timings.

‘The Imaginarium’ is also supported by Arts & Business NI.