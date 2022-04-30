Alliance promises to prioritise walking and cycling routes

LOCAL walking and cycling routes across the Antrim and Newtownabbey borough have been highlighted in the Alliance manifesto, Alliance Assembly candidate John Blair has said.

South Antrim Assembly candidate, John Blair said chronic underinvestment in public transport has created a highly car-dependent society in Northern Ireland.

Mr Blair said: “Alliance highlighted local walking and cycling routes in the manifesto, due to the significance active and sustainable travel plays in enabling a green recovery."

“We must rapidly ensure that walking and cycling are accessible and safe across Northern Ireland to accelerate the move to active travel and a green recovery”

The Alliance candidate added: “I am pleased that we have been able to help improve cycle and walking routes in Valley Park, which will, hopefully, eventually link urban South Antrim to existing infrastructure at the North Foreshore.”

“Alliance remains determined to progressing a clean, sustainable transport system that works for everyone, including network investment and consideration given to re-opening of the Knockmore to Antrim line and connecting Northern Ireland’s three airports to the rail network.”

“Hopefully we will have an increased team of Alliance MLAs to deliver these priorities.”