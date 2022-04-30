Green Party suspend sole Mid Ulster candidate

IRISH LEAGUE: Linfield crowned champions despite Reds' win
The Green Party has suspended its Mid Ulster candidate, Stefan Taylor.
As a result, the party has ceased campaigning in the constituency.
"Whilst he will still appear on the ballot paper, his membership of the party has been suspended," a statement read.
"He is no longer endorsed by the Green Party NI."
The party had 18 candidates in the Northern Ireland Assembly election on Thursday 5 May.
It has refused to comment further on the terms of Mr Taylor's suspension.