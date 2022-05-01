Live Here Love Here encourages Omagh community groups to apply for small grants scheme

NORTHERN Ireland’s largest community and civic pride campaign, Live Here Love Here, has announced that its 2022 Small Grants Scheme is now open to applications from groups across the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area.

The initiative, which is run in partnership with ten local councils, Northern Ireland Housing Executive, McAdam and Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, will see successful applicants awarded a grant of up to £3,000.

The Small Grants Scheme aims to financially support community-based environmental projects across Northern Ireland that help to develop and maintain a cleaner, greener and safer place to live.

The scheme also helps communities to instill civic pride by providing support to volunteer projects that enhance and protect the environment and improve the health and wellbeing of community members. Grants will be awarded between £500 to £3,000.

The scheme is open to unconstituted groups, volunteer groups, community groups and NGOs, all schools and third-level education organisations, youth groups and sports clubs and not-for-profit organisations.

To be eligible, groups should be embedded in their local community and projects should benefit the wider community and environment and create a positive legacy within the community.

Helen Tomb, manager at Live Here Love Here commented: “We are excited to launch the 2022 Small Grants Scheme and would encourage groups across Fermanagh and Omagh to apply. I would like to thank our partners and business supporters such as McAdam for supporting the initiative.

“Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful is committed to delivering change around climate action, biodiversity recovery and pollution solutions, and this scheme directly supports the communities that take care of our environment and, in turn, our wellbeing.

“These groups make a real difference to our communities and the Small Grants Scheme has proven vital to helping them in their delivery.”

Proposed projects must engage volunteers and community groups to deliver practical action and meet one or more objectives. These include contributing to the development of civic pride within a community with a focus on environmental improvement; encouraging actions and projects that enable pollution solutions, biodiversity recovery and climate action; enhancing the environmental management of a local area; and improving the health and wellbeing of communities whilst helping to improve and/or maintain public spaces.

Aine McGahey, of one of last year’s winning groups, Boho Youth Club, from the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area said: “We are delighted to have won an award. We are committed to making a difference to the local environment and, in doing so, to improve the wellbeing of the community and to inspire others to follow suit.

“Having our work supported by Live Here Love Here is a real boost, and we hope to continue making Northern Ireland a cleaner and greener place to live for some time to come.”

Stephen Harding, director at McAdam, said: “We are delighted to partner with Live Here Love Here in supporting the Small Grants Scheme for a second year. At McAdam, we are focused on enhancing the local communities in which we work by delivering a legacy of sustainable projects.

"Therefore there is a natural alignment with the Small Grants Scheme initiative and our ethos at McAdam. We look forward to seeing how this year’s successful applicants deliver their projects.”

Applications are particularly welcome from first-time applicants to the Small Grants Scheme.

Completed applications must be submitted by 12 noon on Thursday, April 28.