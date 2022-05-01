Police appeal after man is knocked down in Banbridge

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the Newry Street area of Banbridge yesterday, Saturday 30th April.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “We received a report of this incident shortly after 5pm and attended the scene, together with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The male pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

“The road was closed to traffic for a period of time whilst emergency services dealt with the incident, but has now reopened.

“Our enquiries to establish what happened are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dash cam footage in relation to it, to get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference number 1292 of 30/04/22.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”