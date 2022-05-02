£50,000 Bessbrook cannabis cust

POLICE have charged a 40 year old man with a number of offences including possession of Class B drugs and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.

The charges are in relation to searches carried out in Bessbrook in which £50,000 worth of suspected herbal cannabis was confiscated alongside £100,000 in cash and “a number of other high value items.”

Commenting on the substantial quantity of suspected herbal cannabis confiscated, Chief Inspector Adam Corner praised the general public for their help in this case claiming that “this significant find would not have been possible” without their assistance.

"Following searches of two properties in the Bessbrook area we have arrested a man in his 40s and seized approximately £50,000 worth of suspected herbal cannabis and £100,000 in cash.

"A number of other high value items were also seized, including watches and a vehicle. The man remains in Police custody at this time."

"Police remain committed to tackling the scourge of drug supply and misuse in South Armagh. The proceeds of the sale of drugs can often have devastating impact on communities and fund organised crime. This significant find would not have been possible today without the assistance of the general public. If you have any further information please contact Police on 101 and quote serial 535 01/05/2022.”

The man arrested in relation to this significant find is due to stand before Newry magistrates court, with the charges in question set to be reviewed by the PPS as is usual procedure.