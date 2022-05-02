Family fun at North Coast World Earth day event

OVER 300 people attended the North Coast World Earth family event at Portrush West Strand and Yacht Club.

The event, held on Sunday, April 10. saw over 150 entries into the Eco Art Competition.

A total of 30 entrants took part in the sand art competition on the West Strand and over 300 people attending eco crafts workshops and a BBQ in Portrush Yacht Club.

The event hosted a wide range of artists and local businesses across the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

This included Scuba Skerries Scuba Club, Freedive NI, Alive Adventures, Shadow Studio, Eco Art, Doodles, Michelle McGarvey Art, Saving our Seas NI, Karolina Szewczyk, Danika Sheppard, Gavin Wallace, Emma McNaughton, Dave Hamill and Deidre Doherty amongst many others.

North Coast World Earth is an educational, environmental awareness campaign and action group involving communities across the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

The group of volunteers take action and raise awareness about pollution and the impact that this is having on our environment.

The group was founded by dad of one, Gavin Wallace, who is passionate about improving and protecting the environment for the benefit of all and for future generations.

Speaking about the success of the event, Gavin said: “So much goes into organising an event of this scale and it could not have been done without the support of our lead volunteers, our community and sponsors. Thank you so much to everyone involved!

“Our work continues to improve the quality of the local environment, raises awareness about the issues facing the environment while promoting health and well-being among our communities.

Gavin concluded:“We hope to build upon the success of this event and we are encouraging individuals, families, businesses, community groups and schools across the Causeway Coast and Glens to get involved and register by visiting our website www.northcoastworldearth.org”