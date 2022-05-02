Top marks for students' tech skills

THIS year’s Rotary Technology Tournament saw eight teams of young people put their technology skills to use to create a vehicle powered only by weight.

The event, organised by the Rotary Club of Coleraine, was held on Thursday, April 7 at Agherton Church Hall in Portstewart.

The competition saw girls and boys from Coleraine College and Coleraine Grammar School take part in the day-long event.

The teams of four had to use their engineering and technology skills to design and build a vehicle from material provided for the purpose.

The finished articles, powered solely by weight, had then to make their way along a specially designed test track and raise a flag in the process – a challenging task indeed.

The judges had a difficult job assessing the excellent work done by all the teams.

The judges were Tom Keane from Sentinus, who provided Certificates and display boards, Norman Malcolmson, Allprint Design and Print Ltd, Alix Humphrey, principal development engineer at CDEnviro and Milne Rowntree from the Rotary Club of Coleraine.

WINNERS

The winners at Foundation Level, Year 10, were:

l First place, Coleraine Grammar School Team 1, Second place Coleraine College Team 3.

l The winners at Intermediate Level, Year 11, were: Coleraine College.

l The winners at Advanced Level, Year 13, were: Coleraine Grammar School.

l The overall winners of the event were Coleraine Grammar School, Advanced level.

The prizes were presented by Alderman Norman Hillis and Coleraine Rotary vice-president Joan Breen. The Assistant District Governor of Rotary Ireland, Michael Fleming, also addressed the contestants.

Thanks go to the teachers and students from both schools, the Rotarians and friends who supported the event on the day and Sainsbury’s Coleraine for their kind support.

If you would like to find out more about Rotary in Coleraine and internationally, have a look at www.colerainerotary.org