Election candidate steps down in Mid-Ulster in mystery move

Stefan Taylor

Courier reporter

A Mid-Ulster candidate in this week's Assembly election has withdrawn from the campaign in a shock move at the weekend.

In a surprise announcement on Saturday, the Green Party said it had ceased campaigning for one of its candidates and suspended him from the party.

Stefan Taylor was the party's candidate for Mid-Ulster.

Full story in this week's Mid-Courier or

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220504tyronecourier

