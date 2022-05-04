Antrim Castle Gardens hosts Tourism workshop

THE Council was ‘delighted’ to recently host the Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance Strategy Workshop in the stunning setting of Antrim Castle Gardens, one of the province’s leading visitor attractions.

The Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance was founded in January 2018 as a private-sector-led ‘voice’ of the Tourism Industry providing a new, united and single voice for the sector it represents. They are the first - indeed only - organisation which represents the entire tourism industry.

NITA’s role is to represent members and ensure the voice of the tourism economy is listened to, to shape the future growth of tourism and lobbying at all levels of government and beyond to raise awareness of and contributing to the solution of major strategic issues affecting the industry, which include everything from the UK’s exit from the European Union, the impact of APD, VAT, Skills development and the ongoing uncertainty of the economic climate to the industry’s overall competitiveness.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Cllr Billy Webb welcomed the delegation to town.

“I am pleased to welcome NITA to the award -winning Antrim Castle Gardens,” he said.

“It is great to see an organisation represent the tourism industry which has suffered greatly over the past few years. I hope to see the tourism in our Borough and the whole of Northern Ireland go from strength to strength.”