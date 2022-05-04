Duneane celebrates the Queen with Platinum Jubilee street party

DUNEANE Primary School is celebrating Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a Community Street Party and everyone is invited!

There will be live music from the Blazin' Bellows and a variety of activities are planned including traditional games, face painting, balloon modelling and a Punch and Judy Show.

Adults and children are invited to enter our 1950s themed fancy dress competition and there will be an unveiling of a commemorative rose in our school garden by our special guest, Deputy Lieutenant Dr Sheelagh Hillan, MBE.

Food and refreshments will also be available.

This is a free event which is open to everyone in our community so please plan to join us as we celebrate this momentous occasion.

The event takes place on Friday May 27 at 6 pm.

