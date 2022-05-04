Football crazy in Africa for... Fivemiletown!

FOOTBALL-mad children who are living in an ophranage in Africa were left delighted recently when they were presented with football kits from Fivemiletown United FC.

The gifts arrived in Lesotho in a container sent by the organisation Amy's Creche in Tandragee, Co Armagh.

The kind gesture was organised by Fivemiletown woman June Wigham, whose sister manages the charity shop.

The faces of the children lit up when they saw the strips from the Mid-Ulster Intermediate League team. But there were more surprises to come: a ball and football boots, and, according to June, "they thought they were George Best" as they enjoyed a kickaround sporting their new gear!

