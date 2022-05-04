They're football crazy in Africa for United .... (Fivemiletown United)!

FOOTBALL-mad children who are living in an ophranage in Africa were left delighted recently when they were presented with football kits from Fivemiletown United FC.

The gifts arrived in Lesotho in a container sent by the organisation Amy's Creche in Tandragee, Co Armagh.

The kind gesture was organised by Fivemiletown woman June Wigham, whose sister manages the charity shop.

