Comedy Club is coming back to Braid Arts centre

BRAID Comedy Club is coming back - after an absence of a couple of years!

On Saturday, May 14, laughter returns to The Braid (Town Hall) with Andrew Ryan headlining the show.

Host, local comedian Paddy McGaughey, is hoping for a happy return.

“It’s been a long time since our last show,” he recalled. “We are keeping our fingers crossed that the public will give us their support. Prior to Covid putting everything on hold we had some great nights, with a packed out hall each time.”

And he quipped that it is the best £5 you will spend for a great night out.

Support comedians are Paul Currie and Darren Matthews.

Headliner Andrew Ryan is one of the most exciting talents in recent years; in demand as an act and an MC at the biggest comedy clubs across the UK and Ireland.

His quintessentially Irish storytelling abilities and cheeky, friendly demeanour make him a natural stand up.

Andrew performed his debut hour show ‘Ryanopoly’ at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2012, receiving rave reviews.

In 2015 he was at the Edinburgh Festival with his latest show ‘Perfectly Inadequate’. Selling out his run at the Festival and having to put on extra shows.

He returned again to Edinburgh in 2016 with he new show ‘Ruined’ and the following year he brought his show ‘Did you get here alright?’ to Edinburgh and is now taking it across the UK on tour.

In 2018 he won ‘BEST NEW SHOW’ at The Leicester Comedy Festival with his new show ‘Is everything alright at home?’

Doors open at Comedy Club on May 14 at 8pm. Show starts at 8.30pm.

Age: 18 and over. Tickets £5 in advance or £7 at the door.

Back in November 2019 the Comedy Club held a 10th anniversary gig with 10 comedians each doing a 10 minute stint!