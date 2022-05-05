Dog walkers in Sentry Hill clean-up effort

A Ballymena councillor has praised the efforts of a local group who are helping to tackle the litter problem in one of the district’s most popular walking areas.

Independent Cllr. Rodney Quigley was ‘let off the leash’ to join with members of the Sentry Hill Dog Walking group in a recent ‘litter pick’.

And he was impressed with their community spirit. He said: “I joined Mark Preston and Frances Colgan and the Sentry Hill dog walkers on their litter pick around the paths of the Sentry hill area.

“A great total of eleven bags of rubbish was lifted. It was great to see so many families out to help.

“It was a first for me as the litter pick was a "bring your own dog" event.

“It certainly added fun to a wonderful morning’s work even though I hadn't a dog to bring!

“I would like to thank Ronny McFall from Tesco who yet again supplied the refreshments and also mucked in as always.

“Thanks also to Claire Duddy for her assistance and to Trevor Mcilhagga from council for the gloves, bags and litter pickers. If anyone is interested in organising a litter pick of their area please feel free to contact me. Remember litter picks are not only great for the environment but are also great for people's health and wellbeing.”