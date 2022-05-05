Masked knifemen strike in Parkgate

DETECTIVES are appealing for witnesses after knifemen armed with a machete targeted a resident of Main Street area of Parkgate.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “Shortly before 3.25pm yesterday, Wednesday May 4, it was reported that two masked males, armed with a knife and a machete, entered a property and stole the householder’s phone and bank card.

“It’s also believed that the suspects were wearing gloves, and travelling in a dark coloured hatchback-type vehicle.

“Our enquiries into the incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or who has any information which can assist, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 1183 of 04/05/22.”

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-

uk.org