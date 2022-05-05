Women artists go on display at Oriel Gallery

The Ulster Society of Women Artists launched their Spring Exhibition in the beautiful Oriel Gallery at Clotworthy House, Antrim.

This is an exhibition of works by the Societies Diploma Holders and the prize winners from last years Annual Exhibition.

The paintings and sculptures will be on view in the Oriel Gallery from April 27 until May 28.

They are also available to view on the Societies Website www.uswa.co.uk

The President of the Society, Catherine McKeever was delighted to welcome the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb MBE to officially open the Exhibition.

During his speech the Mayor said that having viewed the exhibits he was ‘amazed’ at the talent in Northern Ireland and would encourage anyone who can, to come and visit the exhibition over the next four weeks.

It was also a special treat to welcome the Societies Patron, Noelle McAlinden, who when speaking about the exhibition said: “I know how committed, dedicated and passionate all the artists are here and it is an absolute pleasure to witness the exhibition at first hand in this beautiful venue.”

The Oriel Gallery is set in the truly stunning location of Antrim Castle Gardens where you can enjoy the colourful, manicured gardens, explore woodland paths leading to the Six Mile Water and the shores of Lough Neagh or relax with a coffee or lunch in the beautiful courtyard café.

Admission to the exhibition is free to the public.