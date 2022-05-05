Voters go to the polls for Assembly elections

Northern Ireland goes to the polls today to decide who will take a seat in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Ninety MLAs – five from each of 18 constituencies – will be decided using the single transferable vote system, which means voters rank candidates in order of their preference.

Candidates will then have to get over a quota of votes. If any candidate surpasses the quota they are deemed elected while the candidate with the fewest votes are then knocked out, with their votes transferred to other candidates based on the preferences given to them by candidates.

Polling began at 7am and runs until 10pm. Counting will begin at 9am on Friday with the first results expected from around lunchtime. The final results could be known by the end of Friday but it is possible that counting could pause overnight and resume on Saturday morning.

Remember that you will not be able to vote unless you show one of the following items of photographic identification:

- A UK, Irish or EEA Driving Licence

- A UK, Irish of EU Passport

- An Electoral Identity Card

- A Translink Senior SmartPass, or 60+ SmartPass or a War Disabled SmartPass or a Blind Person’s SmartPass.

Don't forget that you will be able to keep up-to-date with the latest news from the election counts on this website with our live results blog. Keep an eye on our social media pages for the link tomorrow.