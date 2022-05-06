Beacons, parties, competitions and more to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

THE Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated with a wide range of activities and events throughout Mid and East Antrim in the coming weeks.

Across the Borough, a series of community and civic events will take place to mark the Platinum Jubilee, as agreed by our Elected Members, to celebrate the civic leadership and dedication shown by Her Majesty throughout her 70 years as monarch.

Running from Thursday 2 until Sunday 5 June 2022, planned free activities will include but are not limited to:

•June 2 at 2pm: town criers will announce the official proclamation of the Platinum Jubilee events at Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne and that evening beacons will be lit in the three towns to join those in a chain of celebration across the UK. Entertainment will lead up to the beacon lightings, expected to be at 9.45pm

•June 4: Platinum Jubilee parties will be held in Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena, featuring the cream of local musical and entertainment talent ahead of the televising on large screens of the Buckingham Palace concert celebrating the historic occasion. Local celebrations will begin in the early evening and then livestream the concert from London

•June 5: St. Patrick’s Church in Ballymena will be the location for an afternoon civic service to reflect on the outstanding service of the Queen to the nation

In addition to the official events, Council has a grant scheme which is offering local community groups the opportunity to stage their own events during the holiday period, encouraging celebrations on Friday 3 June so as not to clash with official events. More details are available on Council's website.

A ‘Poetry Fit for a Queen’ competition for local schools has been launched, with a category for adults. Council will also issue an official telegram of congratulations to Her Majesty The Queen.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said he was delighted the Borough is set to play a key role in the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

The Mayor said: "Mid and East Antrim will join in a UK-wide long weekend of celebrations to honour the dedication of Her Majesty The Queen’s 70-year monarchy.

“I am delighted and honoured that Council will play such an important role in recognising the outstanding reign of Her Majesty next month, and I look forward to seeing how the programme of events and ideas from within our local community, develop in the weeks ahead."

Mid and East Antrim was honoured to have Glenarm Forest recognised as Northern Ireland’s first accredited Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy (QCC) conservation forest.

The QCC accreditation recognised Glenarm Forest’s dedication to sustainable forestry and its role in contributing to people’s wellbeing and enjoyment for the community and for the generations to come.

Residents are advised to follow Council's social media channels and our dedicated webpage at midandeastantrim.gov.uk/jubilee for the very latest information and updates.