Newry's Around Noon secures major supply deal with Tesco

NEWRY’S Around Noon, the award-winning food-to-go manufacturer, has secured a new contract to supply its Scribbles range of sandwiches and wraps to 60 Tesco stores across Northern Ireland.

The deal will see the Newry-headquartered firm, which produces an extensive range of products – such as sandwiches, salads, wraps and fruit pots – supply the Scribbles range across the retail giant’s supermarkets, Tesco Extra and Tesco Express stores, including its petrol forecourt sites.

Around Noon has been in business for over 30 years and employs over 300 people. It already supplies a broad range of high-quality chilled, hot, frozen and bakery products to customers including forecourt and convenience retailers and cafes throughout the UK and Ireland.

Commenting on the new supply deal, Philip Morgan, Around Noon sales director, said: “At Around Noon we work hard to help our customers move with and stay ahead of changing trends and our Scribbles range is an enticing and engaging proposition for the on-the-go consumer.

“We currently occupy a strong foothold in the convenience retail and foodservice markets. Our new supply deal with Tesco Northern Ireland further expands our market presence as we grow our product offering with the large multiples.”

Michael Crealey, Tesco buying manager for Northern Ireland, added: “We’re proud to support local and our new partnership with Around Noon reflects our commitment to continually improving and expanding our popular lunchtime meal deal offer. The Scribbles range, with its unique personality unlike anything else in the local market, is the perfect addition to complement our existing food-to-go offering and has been an instant hit with consumers.”

Alongside its own-brand products, which include Scribbles and Twelve, Around Noon offers a white label service for blue chip convenience retail and coffee house brands. In 2016, it established Around Noon Bakery, which supplies well-known high street retailers and independent stores under the Sweet Things brand

Last year, the business secured rank in the prestigious Food & Beverage Fast 50 report produced by global advisory firm Alantra.