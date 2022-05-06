LIVE updates - Fermanagh and South Tyrone election results

Refresh for updates

18.20 - JEMMA DOLAN ELECTED

Sinn Fein's Jemma Dolan has retained her seat in Fermanagh and South Tyrone with a total of 9,067 votes, meeting the quota of 8,958.

Her party colleagues Colm Gildnernew and Aine Murphy received 7,562 and 7,379 votes respectively.

The UUP's Tom Elliott received 5,442 votes, followed by the DUP's Deborah Erskine's 5,272.

Paul Bell of the DUP received 4,255, Rosemary Barton of the UUP received 2,912 and the Alliance's Matthew Beaumont received 2,583.

14.10 - OFFICIAL TURNOUT

The official turnout for Fermanagh and South Tyrone is 69.09% - a total of 54,560 votes have been cast.

This is down from 72.6% back in 2017.

08.00 - COUNTING STARTS

Counting is underway in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections.

Polls closed last night at 10pm with a total of 239 candidates running in 18 constituencies across Northern Ireland.

Sixteen candidates will contest the election in Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

The nominations are as follows:

Derek Backhouse - Independent

Rosemary Barton - Ulster Unionist Party

Matthew Beaumont - Alliance Party

Paul Bell - Democratic Unionist Party

Emma DeSouza - Independent

Jemma Dolan - Sinn Féin

Alex Elliott - Traditional Unionist Voice

Tom Elliott - Ulster Unionist Party

Deborah Erskine - Democratic Unionist Party

Adam Gannon - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Colm Gildernew - Sinn Féin

Emmett Kilpatrick - People Before Profit

Denise Mullen - Aontú

Áine Murphy - Sinn Féin

Kellie Turtle - Green Party

Dónal Ó Cofaigh - Cross Community Labour Alliance

Five candidates will be elected, with voters using the single transferable vote (STV) form of proportional representation.

Candidates will then have to get over a quota of votes. If any candidate surpasses the quota they are deemed elected while the candidate with the fewest votes are then knocked out, with their votes transferred to other candidates based on the preferences given to them by candidates.

While the official final turnout figure will not be known until later today the Electoral Office said the indicative turnout at 9pm last night, an hour before the polls closed, was 54%. Turnout was 64% in the last Assembly election in 2017.

The verification of votes at Magherafelt began at 8am with the first results expected around lunchtime.

The final results could be known by the end of Friday but it is possible that counting could pause overnight and resume on Saturday morning.

Keep an eye on this website where you'll be able to get full coverage of the results on our live election blog.