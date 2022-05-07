Buttercrane taking parking to a new level!

As a further investment in Centre facilities, Buttercrane has commenced refurbishment of level 2 – 5 of the multi storey car park.

Larsen Contracts began works this week and the project is scheduled to run until mid-September, on a phased basis.

Peter Murray Centre Manager said: “The works will address floor repairs and waterproofing. We’ll be adding four new charging points for electric vehicles ( in addition to the four currently available at LIDL) and modernize the parking and entrance zones.

“We will strive to minimise disruption through planned night works (some restrictions are in place due to the proximity of residential properties) and the use of acoustic noise reduction matting, however some noise and disruption is still likely to be experienced at some points.”

A traffic management plan will be in place to ensure traffic can travel past the work area, as required.

The Centre Operations do not envisage any impact on car parking space availability based on normal usage levels and the phased approach to works.

“We’d like to apologise for any disruption during this time and hope to have works completed within the schedule. We thank customers for their understanding as we continue to invest in our facilities to enhance our customer visiting experience,” Mr Murray adds.