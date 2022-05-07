Sacred Heart students win Young Economist Of The Year awards

SACRED Heart students Leah McCreesh, Anna Woolsey and Laura McAteer have achieved top marks at the PDST Young Economist Of The Year Competition.

This year’s award ceremony took place at UCD O’Reilly Hall, Belfield, Dublin on Thursday, the Northern Ireland Award winners of the PDST Young Economist of the Year 2022 were announced as theYear 13 students from the Sacred Heart Grammar School, Newry.

Leah, Anna and Laura were awarded for their research project entitled: Recommendations for the South African government: how to tackle Covid-19 inequality. Also, Cara Crimmings, Emma Crawley and Catherine McDonnell, Year 13 students from the Sacred Heart Grammar School, were awarded a Silver award for their project entitled: Investigating the impact of sustainable energy on the Irish circular economy.

This year’s award ceremony took place at UCD O’Reilly Hall, Belfield, Dublin. Several other special interest prizes were also awarded. Now in its ninth year, the Young Economist of the Year is a national award for the promotion and understanding of economics for secondary students. Students from all across the island of Ireland are invited to submit a research project on a topic of their choice.

Mr McComb, Head Of Economics at the Sacred Heart Grammar School was full of praise for his students.

““I am very proud of my young economists and I commend them all for their hard work, commitment and enthusiasm,” said Mr McComb.

“The Economics competition challenged all students to consider ideas that they would not normally encounter from a textbook and overall it definitely broadened horizons. Both of the submissions from my students considered and sought answers to deep economic questions using economic theory and empirical examinations.

“Also, I am glad my students took part in the Young Economist of the Year as through their projects they were able to hone their research skills and strengthen their interest in Economics which enhances their understanding of our world. It goes without saying I am very proud of my budding economists who all had great success in proving themselves as some of the top young economists in Ireland.”

At the awards ceremony Nuala Taaffe, National Director of the Professional Development Service for Teachers stated:“Ireland and indeed the wider world is grappling with many challenges that will have a major effect on both our national and global economies.

“Climate change, the Covid Pandemic and more recently, the war in Ukraine are stark reminders of how fragile our world economy is. If we are to be responsive to these and other such concerns, we will need the best young brains out there to help us navigate safely through the challenging times ahead.

“I like to think that maybe some of today’s recipients will be the economists of the future who will fulfil that role.”