West Tyrone count continues

WITH counting now resumed, four seats in the West Tyrone constituency remain unfilled.

Sinn Féin's Nicola Brogan topped the poll early yesterday on 8,626 first preference votes.

Speaking from the Meadowbank Sports Arena count centre in Magherafelt, Ms Brogan said she was "blown away" by her poll-topping result.

"I'm absolutely over the moon to have topped the poll in West Tyrone," the Omagh woman said.

"A massive thank-you to all of you who supported me and voted for me - I'm blown away".

Her party colleagues, Maolíosa McHugh and Declan McAleer look set to be elected later today, while it's expected that the DUP's Tom Buchanan and the SDLP's Daniel McCrossan will also be returned.

