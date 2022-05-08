72 hour fast for Christian Aid Week in Broughshane

St Patrick’s Church Broughshane is sponsoring a 72hour fast as part of Christian Aid week.

This annual week-long series of events runs from Sunday 15th May to Saturday 21st May.

The 3 day fast will be centred at the Mall outside McNeill’s grocery and hardware shops in Broughshane over the period 19th – 21st.

While the fast lasts 72 hours the Christian Aid stall will be open between 9am- 6pm each day

Canon Stuart Lloyd hopes to be joined by others as they forgo food for those 3 days in order to promote the work of Christian Aid and to raise funds for that work.

Anyone is welcome to come along and to participate in the project for a period.

The particular focus of Christian Aid this year is on Zimbabwe where climate change has brought drought which in turn leads to hunger.

A 72 hour fast gives but the smallest indication of what it might mean to survive on very little food on an ongoing basis

60 YEARS

Christian Aid Week has been taking place throughout Great Britain and Ireland for over 60 years.

During the last few years, because of Covid, the marking of the week has been greatly curtailed.

It is hoped that this year, through a host of events, support for the work of Christian Aid can be greatly enhanced. Certainly, the needs of so many in our world cry out for a ready and generous response. Christian Aid was founded in 1945 by British and Irish Churches in order to help refugees following the 2nd World War.

Now over 75 years later war in Ukraine has resulted in so many more refugees and one of the areas of Christian Aid’s work today is partnering with others to support these refugees.

Christian Aid Ireland works across 37 countries. It works with and for people of all faiths and none as well as churches and other organisations.

It seeks to expose poverty and suffering throughout the world and to help in practical ways to end it. It also seeks to challenge and change structures and systems that favour the rich and powerful over the poor and marginalised.

Donations can be made on site at the fast or through the Christian Aid website www.christianaid.ie/christian-aid/ireland