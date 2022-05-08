Daffodil and Spring Flower Show makes a 'blooming marvelous' return

Coleraine away to Larne in play-off game on Tuesday
THE annual Daffodil and Spring Flower Show organised by the Omagh Gardening Society made a 'blooming marvelous' return after two years of cancellations due to Covid-19.
And suffice to say the event kicked off the May Bank Holiday weekend in style, with the bright and colourful exhibits creating a vibrant scene in the surrounds of the Ulster American Folk Park.
Honorary show secretary, Kate Adams, was delighted to welcome visitors from near and far, who exhibited a range of beautiful daffodils, general flowers and floral art.
Guest of honour was John Paul Coyle, visitor services manager of the Folk Park, and he kindly presented the trophies to the lucky prizewinners.
Speaking on the success of the 58th annual event, Kate said: "This was the first show since Covid-19, and we weren't sure how things would turn out, but we had an extremely good turn out of people to enjoy it and some absolutely wonderful daffodils and Spring flowers on display.
"We had some very impressive entries from all across Northern Ireland, and it was a wonderful show. It is great to have this up and running again, it's really the highlight of the gardening societies year and we all really enjoy it."
Special mention was given to Omagh man, Brian Duncan, who won the 'Best Bloom' award with his daffodil 'Sheskin', picking up the coveted Dick Bell Memorial Cup.
Mr Duncan is an outstanding daffodil breeder and honorary member of the IGPS (Irish Garden Plant Society). He was recently recognised by the award of the Victoria Medal of Honour by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS). This is the RHS's highest award and is given to horticulturists deserving special honour, and is limited to just 63 holders at any one tie.
Mr Duncan has been part of the Omagh Gardening Society Spring Flower Show since 1963. Over a period of 58 years, Saturday was the 32nd time Mr Duncan has won the 'best bloom' award at the local show.
Results
Daffodil Classes
Best Bloom in Show - Dick Bell Memorial Cup
- Brian Duncan
Premier Blooms - Society Ribbons
Best Bloom Division 1 - Brian Duncan
Best Bloom Division 2 - Brian Duncan
Best Bloom Division 3 - Derrick Turbitt
Best Bloom Division 4 - Mervyn Wallace
Best stem, any other Division - Dave Hardy
Best Stem, Unregistered Seedling, any Division - Derrick Turbitt
Section A
Open Daffodil Classes
Highest points & Omagh Daffodil Trophy - Dave Hardy
Class 1 - Dr Hugh Watson Memorial Trophy - Brian Duncan
Class 2 - American Daffodil Society Ribbon and W.H.Rhose Bowl - Dave Hardy
Class 3 - N.I.D.G Royal Mail Trophy - Derrick Turbitt
Class 4 - 1st R. McCaw 2nd.M. Wallace 3rd B.Duncan
Class 5 - 1st M.Wallace 2nd.M. Wallace 3rd M. Wallace
Class 7 - 1st B. Duncan 2nd R. McCaw 3rd B. Duncan
Class 8 - 1st B. Duncan 2nd M. Wallace 3rd M. Wallace
Class 9 - 1st R. McCaw 2nd B. Duncan 3rd M. Wallace
Class 10 - 1st D. Hardy 2nd B. Duncan
Class 11 - 1st M. Wallace 2nd M. Wallace 3rd M. Wallace
Class 12 - 1st B. Duncan 2nd B. Duncan
Class 14 - 1st B. Duncan 2nd M. Wallace 3rd R. Curry
Class 15 - 1st B. Duncan 2nd D. Hardy 3rd R McCaw
Class 16 - 1st M. Wallace 2nd M. Wallace 3rd D. Hardy
Class 17 - 1st R. McCaw 2nd D. Hardy 3rd B. Duncan
Class 18 - 1st B. Duncan 2nd M. Wallace 3rd B. Duncan
Class 19 - 1st R. McCaw 2nd D. Hardy 3rd B. Duncan
Class 20 - 1st D. Hardy 2nd B. Duncan 3rd M. Wallace
Class 21 - 1st M. Wallace 2nd M. Wallace 3rd M. Wallace
Class 22 - 1st R. McCaw
Class 23 - 1st R. McCaw
Class 24 - 1st B. Duncan 2nd R. Curry 3rd M. Wallace
Class 25 - 1st D. Hardy
Class 26 - 1st D.Hardy 2nd M. Wallace 3rd M. Wallace
Class 27 - 1st R. McCaw 2nd R. McCaw 3rd D. Hardy
Class 28 - 1st D. Hardy 2nd B. Duncan 3rd R. McCaw
Section B
Open Miniature & species Daffodil classes
Miniature Cup presented by Mr Noel Thompson - B. Duncan
Best Exhibit - Ann Elliott
Section C
Collection Classes
Evelyn bell Memorial trophy - R. McCaw
2nd highest points - D. Turbitt
N.I.D.G. Amateur Seedling Award - D Turbitt
Class 33 - 1st D. Turbitt 2nd R. McCaw
Class 35 - 1st R. McCaw
Class 37 - 1st R.McCaw 2nd R.McCaw 3rd R. McCaw
Class 38 - 1st R.Curry 2nd R.Curry 3rd R. Curry
Class 39 - 1st R.Curry 2nd R. McCaw
Class 41 - 1st R.McCaw 2nd R.McCaw 3rd R. McCaw
Class 42 - 1st R.McCaw
Class 43 - 1st D. Turbitt 2nd R. McCaw
Section D - Novice Daffodil Classes
Highest points & Lilian Dukelow Memorial Trophy - Ann Elliott
Second Highest points - Ken Harvey
Best Bloom - Charlotte Gordon
Class 47 - 1st I.Henry 2nd A. Elliott 3rd I.Henry
Class 48 - 1st C.Gordon 2nd K. Harvey 3rd C Gordon
Class 49 - 1st A, Elliott 2nd C. Gordon 3rd A. Elliott
Class 50 - 1st K.Harvey 2nd A. Elliott
Class 51 - 1st A.Elliott 2nd A. Elliott 3rd K. Harvey
Class 52 - 1st K. Harvey 2nd C. Gordon 3rd C. Gordon
Class 53 - 1st A. Elliott 2nd K Harvey
Class 54 - 1st A.Elliott
Class 55 - 1st A. Elliott
Section E
Open General Flower Classes
The Glasgow Trophy - K. Adams
Class 58 - 1st R.McCaw 2nd R. McCaw 3rd J. Connolly
Class 63 - 1st I.Henry 2nd L. Turner
Class 65 -1st J. Connolly 2nd K.Adams 3rd K. Adams
Class 66 -1st K. Adams 2nd I. Henry 3rd F. Johnston
Class 67 - 1st T Haley
Class 68 - 1st K.Adams
Class 69 - 1st K. Adams 2nd F. Johnston
Class 70 - 1st J.Connolly 2nd T. Haley
Section G
Novice General Flowers
The Thomas Bell Memorial Cup - Laine Turner
Best Exhibit - Laine Turner
Class 72 - 1st Laine Turner 2nd Rosemary Clements 3rd Susan Anderson
Class 76 - 1st Lilian Collins
Class 77 - 1st Laine Turner 2nd Lilian Collins 3rd Florence Johnston
Class 78 - 1st Lilian Collins
Class 79 - 1st Tess Kelly
Class 80 - 1st Laine Turner 2nd Florence Johnston
Section H - Alpines
Class 86 - 1st T. Kelly 2nd C.McAleer 3rd I.Henry
Class 87 - 1st R. Clements
Leonard Cheshire
Class 88 - 1st Yvonne Lynn 2nd Mary Maguire 3rd Martin McElhatton
Class 89 - !st Bridie McCrystal 2nd AnneMarie McKenna 3rd Sandra McCutcheon and Ursula Gavin
Class 90 - 1st Yvonne Lynn 2nd Laura Gilchrist
Section J
Open Floral Art
Best Exhibit - Floral Art Rosebowl presented by Mr. J. Eakin - F. Johnston
Section K
Novice Floral Art
Olive Parke Trophy- L. Turner
Highest Points - F. Johnston
Second Highest Points - L. Turner
Class 93 - 1st F. Johnston 2nd L.Cheshire
Class 94 - 1st L Turner 2nd F. Johnston 3rd K O'Donnell