Fines and points for motoring offences

A 29-YEAR-OLD Keady motorist has received fines and penalty points at Armagh Magistrates’ Court sitting in Newry for two motoring offences.

Conor Kieran Maguire, of Crossmore Downs, entered guilty pleas to no driving licence and using a vehicle without insurance at last Tuesday’s court sitting.

Maguire came to police attention on January 17, this year, after officers on mobile patrol at Coolmillish Road, Armagh, observed a black Audi A4 vehicle parked in a layby.

The defendant was in the driver’s seat with the engine running and he did not have a valid insurance policy and it also transpired he had no driving licence.

Maguire denied driving the vehicle on a public road, but later admitted he had driven from his home to the Coolmillish Road.

A barrister representing the defendant said a guilty plea had been entered at the very earliest opportunity.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter fined Maguire £200 and ordered that six penalty points be endorsed on his licence for the insurance offence.

For no driving licence, a fine of £50 was applied and he was also ordered to pay a £15 offender levy.