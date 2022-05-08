New base for Adult Protection Team

The Southern Trust’s Adult Protection Gateway Team has moved to new offices at Ashleigh House, St Luke’s Armagh.

Working with partner organisations, the Adult Protection Gateway Team offers social work support to vulnerable people from across the Southern Trust area who have experienced or are at risk of abuse, neglect or exploitation.

As the team have expanded over the past number years they have outgrown their former location at Jackson Hall and have welcomed the move to their newly refurbished accommodation.

Adult Protection Gateway Service Manager Denise Gervin, who has been newly appointed with team, has welcomed the move: “I am delighted to be taking up the post of Service Manager in the Adult Protection Gateway Team.

It is an exciting and progressive time for adult safeguarding as we prepare for the new Adult Protection Bill for Northern Ireland and I look forward to working with the team as we support adults who have experienced abuse, exploitation or neglect.”

“Our new premises provide an improved space to come together to support those who need protection services and it will provide an environment for staff to develop and grow in their professional practice, sharing learning from peers and supporting one another in this challenging and complex area of work.”

Wishing the team well in their new premises, Jan McGall, Director, Mental Health and Disability Services said; “

“The Adult Safeguarding Team are a highly motivated and compassionate staff group who work tirelessly to support some of the most vulnerable people in our society. They work closely with colleagues across other Trust services and our wider Southern Adult Safeguarding Partnership to raise awareness and protect adults and families from harm or abuse.

“The newly refurbished office will allow the full team to work together and offers more space and a much nicer environment to meet with adults, families and partner agencies.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the team for their patience and flexibility during this refurbishment and relocation and for their continued expertise and commitment to safeguarding adults from abuse, exploitation and neglect.”

If you or you suspect someone you know is the victim of abuse or needs support contact the Southern Trust Adult Protection Team from Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm Tel: 028 3756 4423

Evenings, Weekends and Bank Holidays Tel: 028 95049999

Email: adultsafeguard.team@southerntrust.hscni.net