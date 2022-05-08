Pair take on 'Mussenden to Malin' challenge

TWO Castlerock schoolgirls have set themselves a whopping 50km swimming and rowing challenge to raise funds for UNICEF and the World Scout Jamboree.

Thirteen-year-olds Celia Kerr and Amelie Holden's mission is to row and swim the distance between their beloved Mussenden temple and beautiful Malin head in neighbouring Donegal.

The pair belong to 1st Castlerock Scout group and attend Limavady Grammar and Dominican College.

They aim to do as much as possible of the challenge on open water - Celia will swim at Castlerock beach and Limavady Pool and Amelie will row on the River Bann and top up her distance on a rowing machine

The girls are two of of only four scouts representing Co Londonderry at the 2023 World Scout Jamboree.

A total of 36 scouts will travel from Northern Ireland to this once in a lifetime event in Korea and they have been tasked with raising the funds to get their.

“We’re looking forward to being able to make friends and work with other young people from different countries with different languages and cultures,” said Celia.

Amelie added:“We are also really excited to put on some activities of our own, so that we can share information and the beautiful sights of our local area and own customs and cultures too.”

They chose to also support UNICEF after watching the humanitarian emergency unfold in Ukraine and to ensure more of the world’s children are vaccinated, educated and protected

Local law firm Turley Legal Ltd have kicked off Celia and Amelie’s fundraising campaign with a generous donation as their main corporate sponsors

“This has been such a boost to our fundraising, and we look forward to continuing our fundraising activities in the lead up to the Jamboree with the hope of helping some charities too,” said Celia.

l To support the girls visit their ‘Mussenden to Malin Megathon in May’ gofundme page.