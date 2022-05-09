AXA launches new €1 million initiative to help local communities

AXA Insurance has launched a new €1m initiative called AXA Parks. This new environmental grants programme will support local community projects that demonstrate a real commitment to improved outcomes for our environment and our communities’ wellbeing.

It is envisaged that projects will include community gardens, wildlife habitats, walking trails and other community-led initiatives in towns and villages. The fund is aimed at voluntary and charitable groups and is designed to be accessible to local communities.

Speaking today, Antoinette McDonald, Director of Marketing and Customer at AXA Insurance said; “Following the challenges we all faced over the last two years we have a newfound appreciation of the outdoors and green spaces, and what better time to support groups around the country who want to improve their local communities.

Hopefully this initiative will help encourage voluntary groups to plan out community gardens, wildlife habitats, pocket forests and urban orchards to brighten up their communities. The only limit is your imagination.”



Roisin Wood, Community Foundation for NI, Chief Executive Officer, said: "The Foundation is delighted to be working with The Community Foundation for Ireland again delivering the new AXA Parks Fund for communities in the North.

"There has never been a more important time for our green spaces to flourish in local communities and this builds on our existing work, where we have already seen some fantastic projects that have revitalised an area. This fund encourages the creation or restoration of an environment where people can socialise, relax and provide a space for physical activity.

"As well as helping to contribute to the improvement of the health and well-being of people in local communities these projects

will also help to restore engendering pride in neighbourhoods.”

Interested parties can log on to communityfoundationni.org to to find out more details and how to enter. Applications will be reviewed, and grants awarded by The Community Foundation Northern Ireland on behalf of AXA Insurance.

The fund will support projects both large and small with grants ranging from £3,000 up to a maximum of £20,000. Applicants have until May 20 to apply, and it is envisaged that successful applicants will be informed in early August.