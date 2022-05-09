Bin collections resume across ABC borough as strike action ends

Bin collections are getting back to normal today following the disruption caused by the recent strike action held by Unite the Union.

The union has been taking the action in a dispute over pay since Monday, April 25. It was the first time that Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council had experienced two weeks of industrial action on this scale.

Ahead of the action, the council said that the strike action was beyond our control as it relates to a dispute over 2021-2022 pay which is negotiated by the National Joint Council (NJC) on behalf of councils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Individual councils do not enter into separate negotiations on pay, it added.

In an update shared on their social media pages, the council said that all bin collection services would resume today, Monday, May 9 and would continue in line with residents' scheduled calendar dates.

Household recycling centres were also due to re-open today, although users were advised that due to the recent strike action queues are anticipated.

A council spokesperson said, "We would like to thank you for your patience over the last two weeks. We are very aware of the impact of the strike action on our residents, and we apologise for the inconvenience caused."