A new parents and toddlers club got off to a great start last week.

Ballykeel 2 and District Community Association, in partnership with Ballykeel Pentecostal Church launched 'Ballykeel Building Blocks' with 29 little ones signing up.

A spokesperson said: “We are totally overwhelmed with the support of the community because without you, this could never happened!

“A special thanks goes to Pastor and Mrs Todd who donated toys and their valuable time to help with this project.”

The parent and toddler group will run until the end of June and will meet every Tuesday morning in Ballykeel Pentecostal Church Hall between 10 and 12 noon. Y

ou will be made very welcome -come and join us for a coffee and a chat and your little one can have some fun too!