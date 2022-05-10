Fibro and ME Support Group on the lookout for new members

A support group for people who suffer from Fibro Myalgia and ME is extending an invite to new members.

The Ballymena Fibro and ME Support group meets on the last Thursday of each month at Ballykeel Comunity Centre.

The group is grateful to the Ballykeel 1 Moving Forward community group for their assistance. Meetings run from 7-9pm and are open to anyone who suffers from Fibro/ME and their families.

Group member Caroline said: “Anyone who has these conditions will know just how important it is to have people you can speak to who truly understand what you are going through.”

Group member Donna added: “It really is an ideal opportunity to get together and hear different tips and advice from fellow sufferers.”

Contact Caroline on 07788712115 or Donna on 07933953380.