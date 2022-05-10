Keady priest facing charge of voyeurism

A KEADY priest has appeared in court by video link on a voyeursim charge.

Father Aidan Patrick McCann, whose address was given as the parochial house, Madden Row, Keady, is accused of voyeurism on March 28, 2022, in that “for the purpose of sexual gratification, he observed a female doing a private act knowing that the other person did not consent to being observed for your sexual gratification”.

None of the alleged facts surrounding the offence were opened during Friday’s sitting of Craigavon Magistrates Court, but a police officer testified she believed she could connect the priest to the charge.

It’s understood the charge relates to an alleged incident involving a female at a changing room in Rushmere shopping centre.

Defence solicitor Harry McCourt confirmed he did not have any questions pertaining to McCann being formally connected to the charge.

A prosecuting lawyer suggested the case be adjourned “for some time” as the full file was not due to be received until June 16.

District Judge Bernie Kelly put the case back until June 24.

Father McCann, who had been a seminarian at the Irish College for his final year of seminary formation, was ordained to the Priesthood in St Patrick's Cathedral, Armagh in July 2015.