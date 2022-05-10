Omagh care homes purchased by Dunluce Healthcare

HILLCREST Care Home and Hillside Residential Home have been acquired by Dunluce Healthcare.

This week it was announced that the facilities, situated on on Old Mountfield Road, have been acquired by the local care home company, which has a history of offering best-in-class care.

To ensure the same high-quality care and to help residents feel comfortable in their home, the nursing, care, and management team will remain unchanged.

Speaking of the purchase, Ryan Smith, chief executive at Dunluce Healthcare, said: “Dunluce Healthcare is a dynamic and locally owned company that is committed to delivering the best person-centered care in a safe, happy environment, where the needs of our residents are not only met but exceeded.

“We plan to further enrich the excellent standards of nursing, dementia, mental health, and disability care with significant investment in both the facilities and the dedicated team.

“I look forward to meeting the residents and their families and welcoming them to Dunluce Healthcare.”

Dunluce Healthcare currently owns and operates the luxurious Oakmont Lodge in Bangor and has recently announced plans to build an £8 million nursing home in Newtownards.

Caine McGoldrick, home manager, added: “This is an exciting new chapter for Hillcrest and Hillside and our residents.

“Dunluce Healthcare has an excellent reputation within the sector and the team has been heavily involved in the handover process to ensure a seamless transition."

For more information about Dunluce Healthcare, visit dunlucehealthcare.com