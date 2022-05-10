Impaled on a nail - Chronicle highlights the terrible state of stiles and steps on Causeway Coast Way

THE TERRIBLE state of some stiles and steps on the popular Causeway Coastal Path has come under the spotlight this week after a recent encounter with a long rusty nail caused our Chronicle reporter to investigate whether the National Trust and Council were aware of these potential dangers and what they were going to do about it.

Responding to Chronicle inquiries, Causeway Coast and Glens Council Borough Council (CC&G) say that repairs to a rickety stile with exposed nails near, Portmoon, should be underway this week, and have contacted the owner about another set of steps, also in very poor condition.

