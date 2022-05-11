Bradfor Ltd secures Internationally recognised 21G Accreditation

ROSTREVOR based manufacturer, Bradfor Ltd has been awarded the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Part 21G accreditation, which enables the company to work directly with airlines and MROs, and manufacture aircraft interior products that can be installed straight onto an aeroplane.

Established in 1996, Bradfor Ltd manufactures a range of aircraft seating products including covers, diaphragms, and general upholstery. The company has built an excellent reputation as one of the leading suppliers in the marketplace, supplying products to many customers within the global aerospace sector.

Managing Director of Bradfor Ltd, Patricia Clements spoke about the internationally recognised accreditation saying, “Receiving the CAA Part 21G approval marks a new milestone for Bradfor Ltd and enables us to directly approach airlines and MROs.

“This accreditation is an outstanding achievement for our team, and we’re truly delighted. We look forward to moving the business to the next level and achieving further growth within the aerospace sector after what has been a turbulent two years.”

Bradfor Ltd now joins the leading aerospace organisations in Northern Ireland that have previously secured the accreditation, including Thompson Aero Seating and Collins Aerospace.

This accreditation solidifies Bradfor Ltd’s commitment to high performance and delivery standards within the aerospace sector. The company already holds the SC21 Silver supply chain excellence partner accreditation, EFQM 5 star and ISO 9001 and AS9100 standards.

During the global pandemic, Bradfor Ltd diversified into additional sectors, manufacturing medical products that were distributed to organisations throughout the north and south of Ireland in addition to giving voluntarily to the local care homes and GP practices.

The company is currently preparing to exhibit as part of the Invest Northern Ireland stand at the upcoming Aircraft Interiors Expo, which takes place in Hamburg, Germany in June.